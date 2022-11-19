Mumbai: The brutal murder of Shraddha Walker might soon be finding a place on the big screen. As the investigation continues into the incident, which saw the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala chop Walker's body into 35 pieces and dispose them of in Delhi's Mehrauli forest, Director and Producer Manish F Singh on Friday said in a statement that he was looking to focus on the crime as well as the angle of inter-religion love.

Singh, as per reports, is set to name the flick 'Who Killed Shraddha Walker'. The research process for the film has begun and Singh is learnt to have set up teams in forests around Delhi, who would search for video clips. The film will come out under the banner of 'Vrindavan Films'. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday announced the formation of a squad in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Women's Commission to oversee the status of women over the age of 18, who leave home and require assistance after that.

"After a meeting with the Women's Commission, I have directed the latter to form a squad, which will oversee the status of women, who leave home after attaining 18 years of age due to any argument. The recent incident that has surfaced is not a one-off scenario and takes place frequently within Maharashtra.

"We all saw what happened to Shraddha. The squad will keep an eye out for women who require assistance and will provide safety and help to them" he added. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla has said he would look into incidents of women's oppression in Maharashtra while Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council, on Friday, "Lok Sabha Speaker has arrived in Mumbai, I welcomed him with a bouquet. I brought up the painful murder of Shraddha Walker. Speakerji sensitively assured me cooperation" Gorhe tweeted. A PTI report on Saturday revealed experiences from Karan, one of Walker's co-workers at her place of work.

Although Shraddha was a "lively and energetic person and on some days when she had fights with Aaftab, she isolated herself so that she does not have to lie", the colleague was quoted as saying. November 2020, marked the "first time when she opened up about the domestic violence that she was going through in her relationship with Aaftab" he said. Delhi police on Saturday took possession of all the clothes from Poonawala's house and will be sending them for forensic examination. The clothes the duo was wearing on May 18, the day the crime was executed, have not been recovered yet, police stated.