Sangli (Maharashtra): Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing 5.5 kg of Ambergris or 'Whale Vomit' worth Rs 5.71 crore at Sangli district in Maharashtra, police said. The local crime branch of Sangli busted a gang involved in smuggling whale vomit on Wednesday and investigations are on to find out whether there is any involvement of any racket in it.

Whale vomit, a grey wax-like substance found in sperm whale intestines, is mostly used for making perfumes, colognes and other beauty products. It is extremely costly in the international market and illegal to possess or trade it under the Wildlife Protection Act.

"We acted on a tip off about a gang involved in this illegal trading in the area. We heard that some people were coming to sell whale vomit near APJ Abdul College near Shamrao Nagar in Sangli. A team led by Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Teli laid a trap and detained two suspects. When the police questioned the duo about the reason as to why they had come they tried to run away," Special Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur Zone, Sunil Phulare said.

The arrested identified as Salim Patel hails from Rahnar in Sangli and Akhbar Sheikh is a resident of Pingoli in Kundal in Maharashtra. Police then searched Akhbar and seized eight yellow and brown rectangular objects in a white box. Further inspection revealed that it was expensive found to be whale vomit.

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the two had brought the banned items from Sindhugurg district in Maharashtra. They bought it with the help of an accomplice from Malvan and was planning to sell it in Sangli.