Mumbai : In view of festive season rush at railway stations and to regulate number of passengers on railway premises, Western Railway has decided to increase rate of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 over few nominated stations of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division till Oct 31. This has been disclosed by Western Railway on Saturday.

According to Western Railway the nominated railway stations are Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat.