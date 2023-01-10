Thane: A seven-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed by a watchman following a dispute with the child's mother in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Nitin Kamble, kidnapped the child from his school in Kalyan town after classes on Monday, Khadakpada police station's assistant police inspector SS Survase said.

The boy's family members lodged a complaint with the police when he did not return home. The police launched a search and found the child's body in the swimming pool of a housing complex. The police subsequently registered a case of murder. During the probe into the case, the police got to know the accused and the victim's mother had an affair. She later started avoiding him due to which they had a quarrel.

The accused, in a bid to settle the score with her, allegedly kidnapped the child and killed him by drowning him in the swimming pool of the housing complex where he worked earlier, Survase said. The body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. The accused was later arrested. He used to frequently bring the child from school, he said.