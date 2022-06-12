Pune: A washing machine blast occurred in Pune's Bhawani Peth area on Sunday evening. No injuries or casualties have been reported at the time of filing this report. The blast spot was located on the third floor of the B-wing building of Vishal Society. So far, one mechanic has been arrested by the police in the incident, who, according to Society Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed, has been living in the society for the last 10 years. Pune Police officials and members of the Bomb Detection Disposal Squad (BDDS) have entered the area. The apartment, where the blast occurred, is being thoroughly checked.

More details are awaited.