Nagpur (Maharashtra): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded that only Hindus be allowed to enter the 'Garba' dance event, which is being organised as part of Navratri festivities, after checking their Aadhaar Cards to avoid incidents like 'Love Jihad'. As it is not a 'public event', the Vishwa Hindu Parishad advised those who are organising the 'Garba' events that only Hindus be allowed to enter the venue. The VHP also said 'Garba is a matter of faith and worship.

Govind Shende, head of Vidarbha province of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, informed that they will meet with the police personnel. If necessary, the activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad will stand at the Garba Utsav venues and help the congregators. Shende said that the Organising Committee and the police should take initiative in banning the entry of non-Hindus.