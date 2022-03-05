Panaji (Goa): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Durbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan in Goa. After the inauguration, he advised the people's representatives to maintain high status and preserve the prestige and sanctity of institutions like Parliament and offices with high constitutional status.

He expressed concern over the recent disruption in the functioning of Parliament and recent developments in some legislatures. He said that India, as the largest parliamentary democracy, was setting a good example to the world through peaceful transition or continuity of governance during elections.

"Goa has always had a special place in my heart for its cultural and linguistic diversity, the richness of nature and the warmth and hospitality of the people here," Naidu said.

He also mentioned that Goa is one of the top tourist destinations in India due to its natural beauty, vast forests, diversity and rich cultural heritage. Naidu said that Goa has a rich socio-political culture, along with its natural beauty. He appealed to preserve the rich cultural tradition, linguistic and literary heritage of Goa.

Goa leads in every field

On some other fronts, Goa is leading in per capita income. Naidu praised the magnificent structure of the Durbar Hall, saying that the building with its transparent walls and the wide verandah was a reflection of Goan architecture. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Dr Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism Shripad Naik, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat were present on the occasion.

