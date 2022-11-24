Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's daughter dismissed his death rumors on Thursday saying "he is still critical and is on life support. He has not passed away. Keep praying for him."

Tributes were paid to Vikram Gokhale even before his death from the state government's MAHA Info Center Twitter account. This tweet was posted at midnight. On the other hand, at 2 am in the morning, a news agency said that Gokhale's condition was serious, quoting his daughter. Tweeting tributes from the official account of the state government without verifying the information has been criticized by many.

Also read: Actor Vikram Gokhale admitted to ICU, critical

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is undergoing treatment at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for the past 15 days and is under a doctor's care. Gokhale celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 30. Gokhale has left his mark in the fields of theatre, television, films, etc. Along with acting, he has also written and directed. His directorial debut Pratham was well-received by critics. He was honored with a National Award for his performance in the 2013 film, Mauli.