Pune (Maharashtra): Veteran actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema Amol Palekar has been admitted to Dinanath Hospital in Pune due to health problems, his wife Sandhya Gokhale said.

According to Gokhale, Palekar was admitted to the hospital last night for treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Known for bringing out subtle shades of a character on-screen, Palekar has also directed National Award-winning films like Dhyaas Parva and Quest. With five National Awards and one Filmfare to his credits, Palekar has stopped acting in films but had expressed his willingness to return to the silver screen if a challenging and exciting role came his way.

He quit acting in 1986 to focus on filmmaking. After his directorial debut Aakreit, the actor-turned-filmmaker made more than 25 films in various languages.