Pune (Maharashtra): With the Vedanta-Foxconn project worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore shifting to Gujarat, National Congress Party (NCP) is holding a protest across the state against the Maharashtra government, led by NCP MP Supriya Sule. The party, alleging that the BJP government has been luring the youth with 'lollipops of employment', has named the protest a 'lollipop protest'.

"This is a very serious issue. Around 3 lakh youths will be deprived of jobs. It is very sensitive and we need to think about it. All political parties must come together and protest against the government with full strength. This government has given lollipops to the youth. So today we are doing 'lollipop protest'," Sule added.

Due to the shifting of this project, Maharashtra will have to miss out on additional small industries, employment worth lakhs of rupees, and tax revenue of hundreds of crores due to this project, as alleged by the opposition. Several opposition parties have criticized this as a failure of the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Criticizing the current government, Supriya Sule further said that 'the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are trying to save their own seats and have nothing to do with the people of the state.' "Stop this childish behavior... Get serious now. Stop politicizing this and convene an all-party meeting in the interest of the people of the state to discuss this issue. If needed, take an all-party delegation to the PM to ensure that this project which was won by Maharashtra 'on merits' is restored to us," Sule said.

Against this backdrop, NCP President Sharad Pawar has also criticized the Shinde government. "This project should not have gone outside Maharashtra. This is unfortunate. It is inappropriate to blame the Thackeray government for this," Pawar said. Further taking a flay at the Shinde government, Pawar said that the move is 'an act of extreme childishness'.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve also criticized the move. "Karnataka and Telangana were in the race for the Vedanta project, but Gujarat wasn't. Chief Minister had said in the Assembly that Vedanta is coming to us, but the project is being diverted to Gujarat. This would have given employment to 1 lakh youths. The government is doing injustice to Maharashtra, it is working under the leadership of the "emperor" of Delhi," he said.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in a press conference in Karad made a strong allegation that the Vedanta-Foxconn project was shifted to Gujarat in a dictatorial manner. "To reduce the importance of Mumbai and make Ahmedabad stronger economically, the Prime Minister has taken the project to Gujarat by putting pressure on the company. The state will have to pay a huge price for this," he said.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar also spoke on the same lines. He said that both governments in Maharashtra -- including the Shinde-led as well as former Uddhav-led state government -- are responsible for the project getting diverted to Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Kolhapur Yuva Sena also protested against the Shinde government in Kolhapur.