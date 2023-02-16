Mumbai: In a first, a 25-year-old youth employed in an IT company mulling to commit suicide was rescued by the Mumbai Police following a timely alert issued by a US based law enforcement agency on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday. Official said the man hailing from Jogeshwari area of Maharashtra was saved by a team of Mumbai Police which traced him to an IT company in Kurla area of Mumbai.

The rescue was carried out based on the inputs provided by the US based agency National Central Bureau-Interpol. The agency had provided Mumbai Police the IP address and location of the youth which proved to be vital in rescuing him. The crime branch of Mumbai Police later counseled the man and brought to the crime branch office.

He was later handed over to his parents. He was also recommended to undergo psychotherapy. The victim told the police that he had unsuccessfully tried to commit suicide three to four times earlier. A police official said the youth told them that he was not able to repay a bank loan.

Due to stress from the loan default, the youth searched on the Internet the ways to suicide without pain which was detected by the US law enforcement agency. Recognising the seriousness of the matter, the Interpol Department in New Delhi informed Interpol Cell of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police Department about it. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar led the rescue efforts. He lauded the team involved in the rescue and the efforts of the US agency in timely sharing of the information which helped rescue the individual in distress.

Suicide is not solution

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).