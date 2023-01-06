Urfi Javed wearing saffron colour dress amid Besharam Rang row

Mumbai: Actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed known for her bold clothes and controversial statements courted controversy when the paparazzi snapped her at the airport on Thursday. In a video that went viral on social media, the paparazzi asked the social media influencer if she has any message for her fans.

Replying to the question, Urfi said, "I don't know about love but the nakedness will continue." Meanwhile, amid Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan's Besharam Rang song row, Urfi was trolled for posting a video of herself donning a sensuous walk in a saffron dress.

Earlier, BJP Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh demanded that Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner Law and Order Satya Narayana Chaudhry take strict actions against model Urfi Javed for promoting obscenity in society.

Reacting to the complaint lodged by Chitra Wagh Urfi said, "These people will force me to commit suicide." Taking to Twitter, Urfi said, "Can’t wait to be best friends with @ChitraKWagh after I join bjp. Remember Sanjay Chitra ji? Aapke bjp join karne k baad Aapki toh badi dosti ho gyi thi k aap unki Saari galtiya bhool gyi thi jiske liye ncp me itna halla kiya tha!".

Wagh in a letter had said that the model is spreading obscenity by wearing revealing clothes to gain popularity. "If Javed wants to reveal her body parts, she should do it in a room, but when she marches around in public wearing short and revealing clothes, she gains popularity and followers on Instagram, but she puts our Indian culture at stake," she said. Wagh demanded the police administration take appropriate action against the model and stop her from spreading obscenity.