Mumbai (Maharashtra): Urfi has reacted strongly to the complaint lodged by Chitra Wagh, State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha against her for 'revealing' fashion choices. Attacking the BJP leader, Urfi took to her social media handle and said, "I am ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members’ assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Am I a bigger threat to society than Bilquis Bano rape convicts, who are walking free?" The actress further said, "Multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment and molestation, never seen you doing anything for those women."

Slamming the Mahila Morcha leader Urfi said, "Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician. Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? No article in the constitution can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, and nudity defers from person to person."

Concluding her attack on the leader, Urfi said, "These people are only doing this for the media attention. I got some better ideas for you Chitra Wagh, how about doing something against human trafficking in Mumbai? How about shutting down those illegal dance bars? How about something against illegal prostitution, which exists almost everywhere in Mumbai?"

BJP Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh demanded that the Mumbai police should take strict action against Urfi Javed for promoting obscenity in society. If she wants to display her body, she must do it in a room, but when she mooches around in public wearing revealing clothes, she gains popularity by putting our Indian culture at stake. Wagh has written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar demanding immediate action against model Urfi Javed in which she stated that "such degrading, disgusting display of female body in public places in Mumbai is a disgrace to the civility of Indian culture."