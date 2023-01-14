Mumbai: TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed was called for an inquiry by the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with a complaint against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh. The Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha president in January 4 slashed Javed for her attire, accusing her of 'roaming on the streets in vulgar outfits'. She also sought police action against her and questioned whether the state women's commission would take any action against her.

"Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?" Wagh tweeted in Marathi. In another tweet in Marathi, she wrote, "Actions are not needed.. Is it the culture of our Maharashtra to walk naked in public places? Does @Maha_MahilaAyog support this?"

Soon after, Uorfi responded by filing a suit against the BJP leader. Uorfi's lawyer Nitin Satpute complained against Wagh to the state women's commission for threatening her. She has charged her with criminal intimidation as well. The lawyer has also requested preventive action under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"I have lodged a complaint for the offence under sections 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC against BJP party worker Chitra Kishor Wagh for threatening, and criminal intimidation to cause harm to actor Urfi Javed on public domain," the message from Uorfi Javed's lawyer read. "Requested for preventive Action under section 149 and 107 of CrPC...have mailed the complaint to women's commission and now about 12.30 I will meet Rupali Chakankar, the chairman of the Woman Commission with a written complaint for taking further action," the message further read.

Uorfi Javed's lawyer had also said that he would meet the chairperson of the women's commission and would also file a written complaint in the matter seeking further action. "After such public instigation by BJP Leader Chitra Wagh, she has a threat to her life as she can be mob lynched. So she should be provided with protection for the sake of her well-being," Javed's lawyer Nitin Satpute said.

The social media influencer also started an Instagram war against the BJP leader. She shared a number of stories responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader. In the first post, the 'Bepanaah' actor shared an image of Chitra posing with a copy of her complaint. "I'm so proud of myself," Uorfi Javed wrote alongside that image.

Uorfi responded to the allegation by saying, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician!"

She even took to her Twitter and posted, "Chitra tai Meri khaas hai Future me hone wali saas hai." (meaning Chitra is a special sister to me, she is going to be my mother-in-law in the future). In another tweet, she wrote, "Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu" (meaning my dp is so amazing that Chitra would agree to be my mother-in-law). Chitra Wagh had shared an image of herself with the Mumbai police on January 1, along with a snap of the police complaint she had lodged against Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi Javed shot to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has been making headlines for her peculiar fashion sense. The 'Bepannaah' actor was last spotted in 'MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14)'. (With inputs from ANI)