Mumbai (Maharashtra): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheet against 11 men, saying that the 'radicalised Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat murdered 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe to avenge the alleged dishonour of Prophet Mohammad as Kolhe shared social media posts backing BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Calling it an act of terror by a gang of radicalised men, the NIA said "they wanted to make out an example of the murder which they committed because Kolhe allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Investigations revealed that the accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Umesh Kolhe who had no property dispute and no history of fighting with them. They formed a terrorist gang highly religiously radicalised to avenge Umesh Kolhe who posted a WhatsApp post in support of Nupur Sharma."

The NIA said that the terrorist group was highly influenced by the ideology of brutality - "Gustak e Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saja Sar Tan Se Juda" (Only one punishment for speaking against the Prophet, that is beheading). Among others, the agency has arrested Irfan Khan (32), Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufiq alias Nanu Sheikh Tasleem (24), Shoaib Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Adil Rashid (22), Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan ( 44).

The NIA claimed that the mastermind “was a strict follower” of the jamaat and its rules and runs an NGO, Rahebar. Kolhe was killed on June 21 after he shared a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about the Prophet. The National Investigation Agency filed a charge sheet in the Special NIA Court of the Bombay Sessions Court on Friday.