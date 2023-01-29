Mumbai: A part of the Solapur-Ujani irrigation canal bank breached on Sunday in the Solapur district of Maharashtra causing large-scale damage to standing crops and other property, officials said. The cause of the canal breach is being attributed to the huge discharge of water from the Ujani Dam. According to officials, the canal of Ujani Irrigation Department breached in Patkul village of Mohol taluka early on Sunday morning.

Due to the sudden bursting of the canal, the gushing water from the canal has accumulated in the farmers' fields in the village. The water from the canal has damaged the standing sugarcane, grapes and other crops, along with the pomegranate crop, which has been washed away from farmers' fields. A large amount of water has also entered the houses of the farmers causing panic among the locals.

According to officials, the breach was caused due to the large discharge of water from the Ujani Dam. An official said that 500 cusecs of water was released into the canal from Ujani Dam. The major Ujani Right Canal from Ujani Dam is 112 km long. Due to the breach of the banks in the Ujani canal, hundreds of acres of agricultural land has been inundated.

Besides, due to the bursting of the Ujani canal, there has also been a huge loss to the vineyards that were being harvested. Besides agricultural crops, the canal breach has also led to damage to vehicles. There are reports of several cars being washed away. The affected farmers in the area have demanded compensation for the losses. The farmers urged the local administration to carry out a survey to find out the scale of damages and compensate for the loss caused to the affected farmers.