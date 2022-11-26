Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to visit Vidarbha on Saturday for the first time since Eknath Shinde's rebellion four months ago. Sources said that Thackeray will address a farmers' gathering at Chikhali in Buldhana. The event is to be held at Sports Complex in Chikhali where Thackeray is likely to target the Shinde-Fadnavis government over farmers' issues, including farmer suicides, drought and delay in getting compensation from the government.

The Thackeray faction is expecting a mega show of strength at the event. Thackeray may also rake Governor Koshyari's controversial statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji in a bid to corner the government. Police, however, allowed the event on the condition that no provocative slogans will be raised at the gathering.

The event comes amid a border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray recently said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has “no courage to speak” against his Karnataka counterpart. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's claim that several border villages in Maharashtra once sought to be part of his state has triggered a row.