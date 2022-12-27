Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two Russian YouTubers who allegedly entered the Imperial Twin Towers in the Tardeo area to record a stunt video. They have been identified as Roman Proshin (33) and Maksim Shcherbakow (25). The police have informed the Russian Consulate about it.

The two allegedly barged into the society as they wanted to record a stunt video. There is a 60-storey residential twin tower in Tardeo, one of the high-profile areas of Mumbai. The security guard saw the duo and caught them, and contacted the police.

During interrogation, both of them told the police that they had gone up the stairs to the 58th floor of a tower and were going to come down from outside while performing a stunt and had to record a video of their stunt, police said.

The police registered the case after their video went viral on social media. The case has been registered under sections 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both will be produced in Girgaon court.