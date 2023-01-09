Mumbai: Two labourers were killed on Monday after a lift trolley crashed at a 15-storey under-construction building in the Worli area of central Mumbai in Maharashtra. The cleaners were on a hydraulic lift trolley. The incident took place at Avighna Tower around 4.30 pm when the labourers were cleaning the glass on the exterior of the building, the official said.

The rope of the lift suddenly broke and the contraption crashed to the ground floor, a BMC official revealed. The incident took place at Avighna Tower around 4.30 pm. The Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC's ward staff reached the accident site. The duo was rushed to Nair Hospital where they were declared dead. The Worli police are in the process of registering an FIR against the labour contractor and site supervisor for alleged negligence, he added.