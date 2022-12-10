Pune: The Kothrud police arrested two people, who came to sell mephedrone (MD) drug in Maharashtra's Pune in the Mahatma Society Road area of Kothrud. The accused have been identified as Ravi Mohan Singh Rathod (36), a resident of Rajasthan's Bhugaon, and Aditya Sandeep Maan (23), a resident of Maharashtra's Bavadhan.

According to sources, Ravi Mohan was a drug addict and used to sell drugs in the city. Aditya used to buy drugs from Mumbai and sell them in Pune. Police learnt that two persons were coming to sell drugs in the Mahatma Society Road area. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two suspects were detained.

According to police, a case has been registered against both the accused at Kothrud Police Station under the Anti-Narcotics Act. Six grams of 750 ml mephedrone worth Rs 1 lakh, three mobile phones and a Bullet worth Rs 1.98 lakhs have been seized from them. After the investigation, the drug was recovered. After the interrogation, the accused said that they brought it to Pune for sale.