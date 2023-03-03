Nagpur: The Nagpur's Anti-Narcotics Squad on Thursday nabbed two drug smugglers and seized one kilo and 911 grams of of mephedrone (MD) in Nagpur. Nagpur City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar while addressing the media on Saturday said that the police recovered mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore, along with three mobile phones and Rs 5,000 cash, ahead of Holi 2023.

On a tip-off, a large consignment of drugs and other narcotic substances arriving in the city, the anti-narcotics team of the crime branch fielded their officials near the Airport Metro Station in the limits of Sonegaon Police Station. The police identified the accused Kunal Govind Gabhane and Gaurav Sanjay Kaleswarrao and the accused were booked under FIR no 39/2023 under Police Section Act 1985, 8 (c). 22 (c), 29, NDPS, City Police Commissioner Kumar said. The police also launched a thorough probe into the drug bust, he added.

The increasing sale of ganja, charas and brown sugar in the city had raised the police's concern and the the incidents of drug trafficking in the city have been curbed because of Operation Narco Flash Out campaign. The police launched a drive to curb the drug smuggling and consumption as the crime rate increased due to the drug addicted youth in the city.

Considering the increasing addiction as the biggest problem, the police set up a team of trainers for counselling the youth to quit drugs. With the help of the police officers, they are going to various schools, colleges and slums in the city to eradicate drug consumption. Initially, 135 officers were trained and employees working in various police stations in the city were also trained.