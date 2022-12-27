Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains

Mumbai: Actor Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains were taken from the hospital to her residence in Mumbai for her last rites on Tuesday. The 20-year-old allegedly died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of a television serial.

Tunisha's body was brought from JJ Hospital to the mortuary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West late night on Monday, her maternal uncle said. Tunisha's family issued a statement saying, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul."

Earlier on Sunday, the Waliv police arrested her co-star Sheezan Khan following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother. He was charged with abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. On questioning it was revealed that Sheezan had broken up with Tunisha in the aftermath of the gory Shraddha Kapoor case. Sheezan revealed to the police that he broke up due owing to differences in their faiths as well as age difference. However, the deceased actor's mother and uncle were not satisfied and have mounted charges against him.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop. Tunisha started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and later featured in shows such as 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah'. The young actress had featured in films like 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably 'Pyaar Ho Jaayega', 'Nainon Ka Ye Rona' and 'Tu Baithe Mere Samne'.