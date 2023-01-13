Palghar: A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma. Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande refused to grant relief to the 28-year-old, who was arrested on December 25 and is now in judicial custody.

Advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai appeared for Khan before the Vasai court. Advocate Tarun Sharma, who represented Tunisha's family, opposed bail to the actor, and told the court that Khan's mother was also involved in the matter. He had submitted an application to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissioner to make Khan's mother a co-accused in the case, advocate Sharma further said.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected Khan's bail plea. The detailed order is expected later. Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. She was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later. (PTI)