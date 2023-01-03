Amravati: The national conference of transgenders is being held in Amravati from January 1 to 15. In all, 600 transgenders from all over the country reached Amravati to attend the meeting. Neha Nayak, along with another transgender, explained the difficulties they are facing in society.

"We aim to highlight the existing barriers and discrimination faced by transgenders in access to legal and constitutional rights," she said and demanded their acceptance in government jobs and other services.