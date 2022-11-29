Mumbai: A one year old girl in Mumbai died on Monday after contracting measles taking the toll in the city to 14, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per the BMC statement, the toddler girl had an underlying heart problem. A total of 303 confirmed measles cases have been reported in the city so far this year.

Currently, 12 patients are on oxygen, 5 patients are in ICU at the health facilities dedicated to treat measles. The BMC has dedicated 330 beds in various hospitals to treat measles patients. Out of them 97 beds have patients and 233 beds are vacant. A total of 80 out of 141 general beds, 12 out of 154 oxygen beds and 5 out of 35 ICU beds have patients.

As per the BMC, a total of 3,496 children aged 6 to 9 months have been vaccinated in 9 places in Mumbai where the rate of measles positive patients is more than 10 percent. Besides, 13,018 children and pregnant women have been vaccinated against the viral disease besides 1,34,833 children aged 9 months to 5 years.

Also, a total of 53,66,144 houses have been surveyed in Mumbai for the disease. Measles is a viral illness characterized by very high fever (up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit) coupled with maculopapular rashes.