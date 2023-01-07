Nagpur (Maharashtra): An exhibition, specifically for child scientists between 10-17 years of age has been organized in the ongoing 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University campus here in January first week. This exhibition will allow the young scientists to showcase their research work through displays, being carried out using simple methods of science.

Students of National School Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, presented their invention designed keeping in mind the problems that visually impaired people have to face. Child scientist H. Afsal Mohammad said, "this spectacle has been specifically designed for blind people. We have categorised these specs into two categories - basic and advanced."

Explaining the mechanism of these specs, Afsal said, "These glasses have sensors installed in them. If there is any object in front of the person, these glasses will send a signal and will start vibrating to alert the person. It cost us Rs 4,000 to make basic level glasses and Rs 2,000 for advanced level. The advanced level glasses come with a hearing aid as well."

Also read: Come out of labs to fields: PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress

Afsal further said, "The basic level glasses send a signal only from the front whereas, the advanced level glasses send a signal to alert the person from left right and front. We have used ultrasonic sensors in the advanced level glass which will sense any object and send a signal to the person. A pair of transmitters and a receiver have been installed on the glasses. The transmitter will send signals in the form of waves and if there is any object, these wave signals will reflect and will be received by the receiver. The receiver will then send a signal to the audio-nano which will create a buzzing sound to alert the person."

Many other amazing inventions were witnessed in the ISC like the controlled use of water through drip irrigation, the use of safety helmets, etc. The Children's Science Congress exhibition was held in a separate enclosure at the ISC venue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 108th ISC on Tuesday.