Mumbai (Maharashtra): Social media influencer and Tik Tok star Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu was arrested on Tuesday night after he crashed his BMW car into Oshwara society in Mumbai. However, after the incident, Faisu fled from the spot. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Oshiwara police arrested Faisal under sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, no one has been injured in the accident.

Further details are awaited.