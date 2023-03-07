Mumbai: A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra by the Met department on Tuesday. The warning was issued this morning and it is valid till the afternoon, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar. Take precautions while moving out, the official added.

In the last two days, some parts of Maharashtra had experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning. (PTI)

