Osmanabad: A 13-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl while she came to play in his house in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district. The incident came to light when the victim narrated the incident to the family. The victim's parents lodged a complaint with Anand Nagar Police Station regarding the incident. Police registered a case against the accused boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him.

The minor girl has been admitted to a hospital in Osmanabad for a medical examination. "After the medical examination of the minor child, the boy will be produced in the court," said DSP Kalyanji Ghete.