Nashik: The Maharashtra police nabbed three priests, who planted a fake layer of ice in Trimbakshwar Jyotirlinga temple and circulated a video on June 30, 2022. In the circulated video, the priests claimed that snow had accumulated on the 'Pindi' of Trimbakeshwar temple, but since then the temple authorities set up an Inquiry Committee to probe into the incident.

A case was registered against the three priests in the Trimbakeshwar police station and the investigation revealed the CCTV footage where the three priests are seen carrying ice in a bag and keeping it on the 'Pindi'. The Devasthan Trust administration verified the incident with the assistance of the Meteorological Department and the Inquiry Committee examined the CCTV footage of the Trimbakeshwar temple. Priests Sushant Tungar, Akash Tungar and Ulhas Tungar have been booked under Sections 505 (3) 417 and 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code for spreading false propaganda about the Trimbakeshwar temple at the Trimbakeshwar Police Station.

