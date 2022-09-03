Karad (Maharashtra): In a heart-wrenching incident, three members of a family have been electrocuted while picking flowers near a well. The incident took place at Taswade village of Satara district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Hindurao Maruti Shinde (58), Seema Sadashiv Shinde (48) and Shubham Sadashiv Shinde (23). Hindurao Maruti Shinde, his brother-in-law Seema Sadashiv Shinde and nephew Shubham Sadashiv Shinde, who live in the Shinde settlement of Taswade (Karad), had gone to pick flowers in the field near the well in the evening.

They accidentally came in touch with the live wire, which was lying near the well, due to which they have been electrocuted and fell into the well. After receiving the information about the incident, locals rushed to the well. Maruti Shinde, his brother-in-law Seema Sadashiv Shinde and nephew Shubham Sadashiv Shinde were found dead, Nilesh Shankar Shinde (25) and Vinod Pandurang Shinde (40) survived. A pall of gloom descended on the Taswade village as the incident happened during Ganeshotsav. Late in the night, the bodies were shifted to Karad for autopsy.