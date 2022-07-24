Mumbai: Three people were arrested on Sunday in relation to the murder of a 26-year-old Kabaddi player in Mumbai's Dharavi area. The deceased, identified as Vimal Raj Nadar, was fatally struck with a wicket near his residence on an intervening night between Friday and Saturday.

The incident took place after a dispute between Nadar and the accused, identified as one Mallesh Chitakandi (32), regarding the latter having a loud conversation with his friend outside Nadar's house. After the crime, the accused fled the spot.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Transgender gang-raped by 13 people; 8 arrested so far

Nadar was taken to a nearby hospital by witnesses who found him lying on the site. He was subsequently pronounced dead on arrival. Chitakandi was arrested on Sunday. "Upon a message received from the hospital that an unknown person had committed a murder in Dharavi PS jurisdiction, detection staff caught the accused within an hour with the help of CCTV footage and witnesses," said a tweet by Mumbai Police.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under section 302 of the IPC. After Chitakandi, the fellow accused too were arrested in the following hours. Meanwhile, relatives of Nadar protested outside Dharavi PS earlier in the day, demanding justice for the slain kabaddi player.