Chandrapur (Maharashtra): Three children died of drowning after they jumped into a pond for fun allegedly dug by a cement company on Thursday evening. Their bodies were fetched out on Friday morning only after their clothes were found kept beside the pit by locals.

According to the police, an Ultratech Cement Company is operating near Gadchandur town in Korpana taluk. The company has dug large pits in the premises and now they are filled with rainwater. On Thursday, three children identified as Darshan Bacha Shankar, Paras Gourdeepe, and Arjun Singh reached the pond site and jumped into it, probably for having fun, as they were not able to anticipate the depth of the pond.

All deceased were children of employees of the cement factory and live in the same premises where the incident happened. As the children had not returned to their home by evening their parents raised the alarm and started searching for them but failed to find them.

Later, the police were informed and then they launched a search operation. Police sources said that after hours of searching, the clothes of the missing children were found near a pond. They further revealed that then a team of divers was called in.

The divers were finally able to fetch the three bodies from the pond. Locals said that the incident shows the lapses on part of the company as there was no warning sign or security guard deployed there.