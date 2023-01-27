Mumbai: BJP Mumbai unit President Ashish Shelar on Friday received a death threat through a letter, sent by unknown individuals, at his office in Bandra. The letter, which targeted BJP as well as Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, used indecent language and asked Shelar to keep mum or else threatened himself or his family with dire consequences, police said.

Following this, the Bandra West MLA lodged a police complaint at the local police station against unidentified persons. Subsequently, a case has been registered under sections 504, 506(2), 507, and 509 of the IPC. Notably, this comes days after the office of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari received two threat calls on January 14.

The caller, as per reports, took the name of renowned criminal Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, and made extortion demands as well. Staff at the minister's office later informed the police about the issue. A probe is on to identify the suspects.

A similar threat letter was sent earlier this week to the Jindal Steel and Power Limited factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district by an inmate lodged at Bilaspur Central jail. In the letter, the accused demanded Rs 50 crore from the owner of the factory and industrialist Naveen Jindal within a span of 48 hours failing which threatened to kill him. Reports later cited Pushpendra, the accused, as having mental disability, with two cases already registered against him for similar threat letters to the Chhattisgarh Governor and the President of India.