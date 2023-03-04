Amaravati: In all, 250 people from the tribal village of Amzari in the dense forest of Melghat have been trained in honey cultivation using traditional techniques under the initiative of Khadi Village Industries Commission. Apart from collecting and purifying honey, they have also learnt how to market 'Chikhaldara honey'.

The Amzari village has become so popular, thanks to the branded 'Chikhaldara honey' produced by these tribal villagers, that it has earned the epithet 'honey village'. Chikhaldara honey is now consumed across the country. With the efforts of District Khadi Village Industry Board Officer Pradeep Chechre and Sunil Bhalerao, Director of SFURTI (Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries) cluster, villagers from this Amzari village have been trained in honey collection, honey purification, packaging and distribution. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sunil Bhalerao said that the life of Amzari's youth has taken a pleasant turn due to honey cultivation that has generated many employment opportunities.

People from Maharashtra, especially those from Amaravati are now consuming high-quality honey produced from Amzari. Honey from Melghat comes in different colours like red, yellow and black. The taste also varies depending on these colours, which actually depends on the plants from which the bees collect their nectar.

Most of the bee boxes are planted on purple or mahua trees in Melghat forest where they are found in abundance. These purple trees bloom in the month of March from where most of the purple honey is sourced. Purple honey is usually dark in colour and have a distinct bitter taste. It is available in very limited quantity. It is very effective for cold, cough and joint pain. This honey also contains Vitamin B.