Mumbai: For the third time, non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This time, the warrant issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court was on the grounds of a ransom case of Rs 20 crore filed at Marine Drive police station.

Earlier, on October 30, a magistrate in Thane court had issued NBW in connection with an extortion case. The Crime Branch had claimed that Param Bir Singh is untraceable.

Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze and others were booked under the case of extortion on July 23 at Goregaon Police Station and subsequently, a warrant was issued against Param Bir Singh by Chandiwal Judicial Commission.

After Sachin Waze was arrested in the Antillia Bomb Scare case, Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guard. Later, Param Bir Singh came up with the allegation that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 core from hotels and bars in Mumbai. The allegation led to Deskmukh's resignation even though he had refuted it.

