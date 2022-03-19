Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the movie ' The Kashmir Files', Member of Parliament Syed Imtiaz Jalil Saturday said that the film was "a propaganda tool used to rouse anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri passions in the country". "The entire community has been targeted through the film and hate mongers are now targeting Muslims under the guise of the film," he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jalil, who is also the state president and member of the parliament of Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen in Aurangabad, said an attempt is being made to "reap hatred" in the country through the film. "What can be expected from others when the head of state promotes such things," he said. Jalil said oppression against Kashmiri Pandits should be condemned "but the manner in which the environment is being degraded by raking up old wounds is not in favour of the country". The movie, apparently, pictures the plight of the Kashmiri pandits during the 1990s.

It is based on the migration of Kashmiri Pandits and is gaining popularity in many quarters. At the same time, the critics say that the scenario presented in the film is beyond reality. Many Pandits have also alleged that the movie is an attempt to divide the Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits.

