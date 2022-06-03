Pune(Maharastra): A shocking incident has taken place in the Saswad area of ​​Pune. A hotel owner has brutally killed three beggars by pouring boiling water on them. According to Saswad police, Pappu alias Nilesh Jaywant Jagtap has beaten up the beggars and then poured boiling water on their bodies. The incident took place on 23 May at Saswad.

The three beggars were sitting on the porch of Ahilya Devi Market near Papu Jagtap's hotel every day. Pappu did not like this and tried to beat them with a stick to chase them away. However, the beggars did not relent.

So Pappu brought hot water from his hotel and poured it on the three beggars. The beggars were immediately sent to the Sassoon Hospital by the locals. Though the beggars were not able to sustain the treatment and died while undergoing treatment.

At first, the police did not register a case. Later, a local MLA who was a close relative of Pappu came to know about the incident, then informed the police. So even though the incident happened on 23rd May, the case was registered only on May 30th. Police have arrested Pappu Jagtap over this issue.