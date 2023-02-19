Thane (Maharashtra): On December 30, 2018, locals heard cries of an abandoned newborn baby from a drain at Vadolgaon village under Ulhasnagar limits in Maharashtra's Thane region. They immediately informed social workers and Ashoka Foundation's Shivaji Ragade who pulled the newborn out of the drain. The baby boy, who survived a head infection and defied death, was named 'Tiger' and was adopted by an Italian couple recently.

Upon being found in the drain, the baby was picked up and admitted to a hospital for treatment. Ashoka Foundation arranged for treatment but the head infection was not getting better. So Shivaji Ragade took the help of the then MLA Jyoti Kalani. They contacted Wadia Hospital and arranged for the baby's admission. At Wadia, the treatment was incurring expenses.

Then Ragade signed an agreement with Keto, a fund raising NGO. Over Rs 10.42 lakh was deposited within 24 hours after opening an account in the name of the Wadia Hospital and the baby underwent surgery. Later, Tiger was discharged on April 5, 2019 after almost 4 months of treatment. After that, the Ragade couple and the police admitted him to the Vishwa Balak Kendra in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, as per the orders of the Mahila Balkalyan Samiti.

The Ragade couple was given official permission to meet Tiger once a week on request. Meanwhile, he underwent two surgeries and they were successful. So Tiger became healthy. The baby boy was now fully grown and the adoption process was on. Finally a couple in Italy came forward to adopt Tiger. After they completed the legal process, Tiger left for Italy on Friday 17th February.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Balak Kendra invited Tiger's life supporter Shivaji Ragade and his wife Jayashree Ragade to meet Tiger for the last time and meet his new parents on February 17. But since this last meeting was very emotional, tears welled in the eyes of the new mother along with Shivaji Ragade and Jayashree Ragade.

Ragade couple's response was that "even though we didn't get his legal custody, we did what we could for him. But now Tiger has got good parents he deserves." Everybody wished that the baby boy who struggled hard after being found in a drain would have a new blessed life with his new adoptive parents.