Mumbai (Maharashtra) : A tempo driver died on the spot when a luxury bus hit his vehicle under Vakola police station limits in Mumbai. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz bus stopped his vehicle near the spot of the accident and has gone absconding. No serious injuries are caused to passengers of the bus, said Manoj Shinde, Police Inspector, Vakola police station.

Immediately after the accident took place, the local public provided the information to the police. The tempo driver received bleeding injuries in multiple places on his body. He breathed his last on the spot, sources said. The police made arrangements for shifting his body to the hospital for post-mortem examination by the doctors.

Despite the governments taking up road safety measures, mishaps are taking place continuously taking a huge toll of human lives across the country. Only yesterday, two persons died and 12 others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle at Kewal turn in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri region. In the J and K accident, over 14 passengers were travelling in the mini-bus at the time of the mishap. The impact of the accident was such that nobody could escape unhurt from it.

On Wednesday alone, two accidents took place in Thane district of Maharashtra in which two persons succumbed to injuries while another person was injured, as per the police sources. In one of these incidents, which took place on Godhbunder Road in Thane City, the car driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the current pole on the roadside. One person died in this mishap.