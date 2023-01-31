Kolhapur: In a shameful incident, a teacher at a school in Radhanagari taluk of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra has been accused of showing porn videos to girl students, officials said. Police arrested the accused teacher, who has been transferred to Satara district by the authorities. The accused teacher identified as Bangdi was arrested on Tuesday following multiple complaints by the girls students against him.

The students studying in Classes IX and X alleged that the English teacher hailing from a village in Radhanagari taluka of Kolhapur district was showing obscene videos to them for the last one month. An official said that the girls informed their parents about the teacher's behaviour after which the parents went to the school headmaster to lodge a complaint in this regard.

The girl students said that the accused teacher threatened them with dire consequences after their parents lodged a complaint with the school headmaster. After the parents' complaint, the headmaster immediately called the village police station and informed them about the matter. But, on the day police arrived at the school, the accused teacher was not present at the school.

In the meantime, the accused teacher was transferred to the Satara district. However, the parents of the girl students demanded his arrest. The parents said that the department was trying to hush up the case by transferring the teacher. Amid pressure from the parents and the locals, the accused teacher was finally arrested by the police on Tuesday. The arrest came after seven of the girl students lodged a formal complaint against the teacher. A policeman said that further investigation into the case is going on. Social activist Geeta Hasurkar said that strict action should be taken against this teacher and he should be suspended.