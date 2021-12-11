Mumbai: The first volume of the book 'Nemkachi Bolane' by Sudhir Bhongale has been launched on Sharad Pawar's birthday on December 12 at the Nehru Center in Mumbai. The book is a compilation of 61 speeches delivered by NCP President Sharad Pawar between 1988 and 1996. The book is published by writer Ranganath Pathare and MP Sanjay Raut.

Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Minorities Minister Nawab Malik were present on the occasion.

During the program, Sharad Pawar expressed concern over the declining percentage of Marathi schools in the state, "Ordinary citizens, as well as farmers and laborers, want their children to learn English in school. This is affecting Marathi schools. The Marathi percentage is declining, especially in Mumbai Municipal Corporation schools. Therefore, in the time to come, it is necessary for everyone, including the leaders, to take a stand for Marathi schools."

