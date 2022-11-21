Nashik (Maharashtra): The subsidy of 324 inter-caste married couples was allegedly suspended due to lack of funds from the government in Nashik of Maharashtra. These couples are denied this subsidy given under a programme of the government to encourage inter-caste marriages to break the shackles of caste. A subsidy of Rs 50,000 is given under this programme as financial assistance.

It is said that for the last two years no subsidy has been received from the central and state governments. Officials from the Department of Social Welfare said, "as many as 454 couples have got married, yet the government has not provided subsidy. Only 130 couples have been helped a few days ago. Hundreds of inter-caste marriages are performed in Nashik district every year, but, many could not avail this social welfare scheme."

The officials further said, "In ten months, from January 2022 to October 2022, 130 inter-caste marriages have taken place and the proposals for providing grants to the inter-caste married couples have been submitted to the government, the subsidy will be distributed as soon as it is received from the government."

"The inter-caste married couple will be given a grant of Rs 50,000 only on condition that either the groom or the bride must be from the Scheduled Caste category," officials added.