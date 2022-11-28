Stone pelted on Rajya rani express in Maharashtra
Maharashtra : An unidentified person pelted stone on Rajya Rani Express between Ambivli and Shahad on Monday. In which one passenger Rakmabbai Patil has received injuries on her left eye. Our staff is attending to her at hospital. Her statement will be recorded for further action. This has been told by Mukesh Dhage, Senior Police Inspector Kalyan GRP on Monday.
