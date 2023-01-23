Thane (Maharashtra): Two people were critically injured after a speeding truck hit nearly six vehicles near Pimpalas junction on the Mumbai Nashik Highway. The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday. The Kongaon police reached the spot and registered a case against the absconding truck driver. The police are investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage. The vehicles that were hit by the speeding overturned.

The Public Works Department has started work on a zebra crossing on that stretch of the highway. The workers also sustained injuries in the accident. All the vehicles were moving at a slow speed as the work of painting the Zebra crossing was going on. But around 3:30 am on Monday, a speeding truck came and collided with the vehicles. Two cars were completely crushed in this incident. The zebra crossing-making machine was also damaged in the incident.

Police sources said that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment and are currently undergoing treatment in critical condition. A team of Kongaon police reached the spot after receiving the information about the accident. Police said that a case against the absconding truck driver has been registered and an investigation into this matter has begun based on the CCTV footage of the highway. They further revealed that the search for the driver is also on and he will be nabbed soon. The names of the injured persons have not been ascertained yet.