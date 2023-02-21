Sonu Nigam registers complaint against attacker for manhandling him and his team

Mumbai (Maharashtra): After his fall on the steps of stage in Mumbai's Chembur, Ace singer Sonu Nigam has cautioned the people against trying for selfies forcibly considering the serious consequences that would follow. A scuffle broke out between the bodyguards of Sonu Nigam and the selfie seeker, which eventually led to an unsavoury incident.

Nigam later told the media that during the scuffle, when his team member Rabbani came to his rescue, the attacker pushed him on the steps. Rabbani could have died if there were some iron rods or sharp objects lying there, the singer said and added that he filed the complaint so that people would think about the consequences when they forcefully try to get a selfie or a picture.

The incident took place at around 11 pm at the end of a live concert in Chembur when the singer was climbing down the stage after his performance. Based on Nigam's complaint, the Mumbai Police registered a case against the attacker for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, and other charges in connection to the scuffle. While talking to the media, Sonu Nigam said, "I along with my teammates were leaving the stage after giving a performance during a music festival. A man, who wanted to take a selfie came from behind and caught hold of me."

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hemrajsingh Rajput said, based on the singer's complaint, a case has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

DCP Rajput said, "the incident took place at Chembur Music Festival when Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage. A man later identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar, son of the Uddhav Thackeray group's MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, held the singer from behind. When objected, Swapnil pushed Sonu's teammates from the steps."

"An FIR has been lodged against one Swapnil who wanted to take a selfie with the singer or he might want some media attention. We will investigate to ascertain the cause," Rajput added.