Nashik (Maharashtra): A unique programme was organised by the CPI to highlight the pitiable condition of the city roads. The roads with potholes were causing hardships to the two-wheeler riders and those driving four-wheelers. Hence, the CPI organised a 'Smart Pits Poet's Conference', mocking the 'Smart City' project by the Ministry of Urban Development, in which 30 poets vented their ire at the Nashik municipal administration through ridicule, jokes, satire and criticism.

The poets of Nashik have targeted and questioned the system through poems about the potholes on the roads. Crores of rupees spent by the Municipal Corporation seem to have gone down the drain as there might not be a single road in the city without a pothole. As a means to express their anger, the citizens, along with the CPI, organised a 'Smart Pits Poet's conference in Nashik's IT Department. Through humour and criticism, the poets took a stand against the administration.

"The movement gets an edge from the participation of literary figures. In fact, we all like potholes, but the corporators like them a bit more than us, and we are tired of making statements regarding the potholes in the city, so now we organised this poets' meet with the intention of asking scholars to take a stand", said organiser Raju Desale.

Also read: NHAI chief rushes to Hyderabad after netizen tweets about 'bad roads'

"A poet is supposed to comment on society, so it felt very appropriate to comment on the phenomenon of potholes in society and draw attention to it through this movement, and the poets can awaken the system through more such practices", Dr Shankar Borhade said. Due to the accumulation of water in the pits, their depth cannot be estimated, due to which critical accidents have increased.

People have to face a lot of trouble while driving. When the administration did not take action even after several complaints lodged by the citizens, the local writers and poets of Nashik came together and organised this meet for the first time. Social workers also participated in this poetic conference. In the conference, the municipal administration and politicians were mocked by reciting poetry on the potholes. The conference began by paying tribute to the civilians killed in the accidents that occurred due to the pits. Apparently, there are about 6,000 pits in the city and the Corporation claims that 60 per cent of these have been filled. But, in reality, the situation is worse and the denizens have expressed their displeasure at the functioning of the Municipal Commissioner.