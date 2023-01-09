Pune (Maharashtra): Shivanya, claimed to be the smallest and youngest premature baby in India, was born within 24 weeks, which is over 14 to 16 weeks earlier than the normal. A 37 to 40 week-long pregnancy period is considered ideal the delivery of a normal baby. Also, Shivanya weighed just 400 grams at the time of birth as against the ideal weight of 2,500 grams. It means she weighed almost 6 times lesser at the time of birth.

Many doubts arose on her health conditions. But almost eight months after her birth, she's turned into a happy and healthy child and is slowly achieving her growth indices. Dr. Sachin Shah, Chief Neonatologist at Surya Mother and Child Care Hospital, said, "Shivanya's good health is due to the efforts by her doctors and highly evolved neonatal care in India. Shivanya is the tiniest when we consider both pregnancy period as well as birth weight."

Dr Shah further said, "Shivanya was born in the sixth month to Shashikant Pawar and Ujwala Pawar of Wakadam in Pune. She weighed less than a bag of milk at the time of her birth and her organs were not growing. She was shifted to the neonatal ward after her birth. She was born on May 21, 2022, through normal delivery, and after spending almost 93 days in intensive care, Shivanya was discharged on August 23. At the time of her discharge, she weighed 2130 grams. The survival rate of such babies is as low as 0.5%."

Also read: Woman gives birth to baby born with four arms and legs in Bihar's Purnia

"Treating Shivanya was a challenge for all of us as she was very small. Babies like Shivnaya are extremely fragile and require intensive care. For the first few weeks, she needed ventilation. She was kept on a ventilator for two months where she was given oxygen. Slowly, oral feeds were initiated and the weight of the baby reached 1 Kg," added shah.

Shivanya's parents say, "our daughter is a fighter. She was born at 24 weeks but she is a survivor and overcame all the obstacles. She is the smallest premature baby in India. She is now healthy and happy without any illness."