Ratnagiri (Maharashtra): At least six sailors, including a boat Navid-2 and a tanker, had gone missing from Jaigad in Ratnagiri taluka. The owner of the boat lodged a complaint with police after the sailors, along with the boat didn't return even after five days. The fishing boat is owned by Nasir Hussain Mian Sansare of Jaigad and on October 26, the boat left Jaigad for fishing.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched by the local fishermen and Coast Guard.

All the sailors are the residents of Sakhariagar.