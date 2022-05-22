Pune: Six people were killed in a collision between an SUV and a car in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, a police official said. The accident occurred at 4.30 pm near Penur village on the Pandharpur-Mohol highway, he said.

Two vehicles, a Scorpio and a Maruti Celerio, collided head-on near Penur, killing six people on the spot while several others were injured. A doctor, his wife and their two children were among the six to die in the tragic accident. "Due to some road-related work going on at a particular stretch of the highway, vehicles are currently plying only one side there. A sports utility vehicle (SUV), which was trying to overtake another vehicle at that spot collided with a car coming from the opposite direction," inspector Ashok Saikar of Mohol police station said.

As per the preliminary probe, the SUV driver seems to be at fault, but investigation is on, he said.

Read: Six killed in 4-vehicle crash in Gujarat's Aravali

(With Agency Inputs)